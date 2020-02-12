Get a closer look at the new ORBT bus fleet

The new ORBT stops aren't yet in place, but the buses are ready to roll.

The Transit Authority of Omaha invited local news media to board the newest in the ORBT fleet for its latest update on the new Metro service expected to be in place — and in use — this fall.

Metro says the Omaha Rapid Bus Transit — with its enhanced bus stop and "travel upgrades" — will help streamline public transportation from Westroads Mall to downtown Omaha for faster, more frequent use.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.