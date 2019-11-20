ORBT introduces first bus, lane restrictions expected Thursday through Saturday

ORBT reported in a tweet that their first bus for the new routes in Omaha is here.

Bus 1901 is officially cruising the city.

Construction continues on the platforms used for the buses. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21st between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. westbound Dodge Street at 62nd Street will have lane restrictions. This will continue for two days, weather permitting, according to a release.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 22nd between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. westbound Dodge Street at 72nd Street will also have lane restrictions for two days.

ORBT contruction updates can be found on their website.