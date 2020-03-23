ORBT continues construction, expect delays on Dodge Street

Metro is moving on to a new phase of the ORBT platform construction, so get ready for new restrictions on Dodge Street.

ORBT buses are ready to roll in Omaha. The express route is expected to be in use this fall. (Courtesy of Omaha Transit Authority)

This is the new express service that will move passengers along dodge from downtown to Westroads Mall.

Metro says beginning tomorrow, the curb lane of dodge will be closed at 12th, 15th, and 20th street -- in and near downtown Omaha.

This is expected to last 90 days.

