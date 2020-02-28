ORBT changes coming this fall to Dodge Street line

Omaha Metro announced ORBT (Omaha Rabid Bus Transit) will replace Route 2 later this year to increase daily round trips along Dodge Street from 65 to 100.

ORBT is Omaha’s first rapid transit line between Westroads and downtown.

Curt Simon, Metro executive director said, “As with any route change, we’ve been intentional about the processes and data we used to make the decision.”

Metro researched patterns and trends of riders to place ORBT stations where the activity is highest.

More than half of Dodge Street riders currently board less than a block away from an ORBT station.

Metro Transit Planner Evan Schweitz said the change will provide an improvement to the majority of riders.

“The nearest stop may shift for a few riders, so we’ve identified solutions to help fill those gaps.”

That includes a Route 4 extension to serve Whole Foods and Regency Shopping Center, along with two ORBT stops at 77th and Dodge Streets to connect to the Keystone Trail.

Schweitz said nine out of 10 riders will have the distance to their nearest station change by three blocks or less.

ORBT riders, with bus arrivals every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., will have reduced wait time on weekdays.

THe public is invited to an open house about the Route 2 replacement:

March 10 at the Nebraska State Building, 1313 Farnam St. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 11 at the UNO THompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge St. from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m

March 14 at Flagship Commons, Westroads Mall, 10000 California St, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Attendees will have the chance to view maps of existing and planned stops, learn how the changes may impact their travel plans and speak with Metro staff. They will also receive a free bus pass.