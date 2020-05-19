ORBT bus stations see progress

The first ORBT bus station along Dodge got its roof put on today

Omaha's transit department showed off the features of its new ORBT bus fleet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Jennifer Ortega / WOWT)

Crews are tightening up the screws at the Westroads ORBT bus stop.

ORBT is a new rapid bus line that metro transit hopes will streamline public transportation down the dodge corridor.

This is the first bus stop to have the roof be installed. Rose says these stations will also come with some convenient technology.

"We'll have a selection of digital displays so you can see your bus in real-time. Any bus in the system in real-time” said Jason Rose with Metro Transit.

There are 17 other locations like this one along Dodge, and Rose says they're making good progress on construction.

"We have 6 more sites that are ready for canopies. So once this one is done, we'll move down the corridor on Dodge Street,” said Rose.

They expect construction to wrap up some time this fall.

