ORBT bus route to cut stops in half, making trips faster

Transit officials say it’s the new era of bus transportation in the metro. ORBT unveiled its new bus stations and route on Dodge Road that is expected to be nearly 3 times larger than Metro’s buses.

Coming next spring, ORBT says you’ll see 24 new stations, orange buses, and easier access for wheelchairs and strollers.

Work along Dodge has begun already and that’s ORBT making room for their bus stations. Those stations will include 60-foot platform canopies.

Officials tell us the structures are being built and hauled all the way from Kansas City.

The $33 million project covers an 8 mile stretch on Dodge from West Roads Mall to 10th Street that will cost nothing extra for taxpayers, according to officials.

They’re starting with just one route for the busses along one of the most traveled roads in the city.

Right now Metro’s “route 2” along Dodge has 80 stops total. ORBT will be cutting those stops in half. This will make the trip a lot faster.

“The reason we are putting ORBT on Dodge is that we know the ridership on two is pretty significant, right, so we want to provide a better option and really a more enhanced option for folks traveling on Dodge Street,” said Jason Rose, the ORBT Outreach Coordinator.

Construction will continue along Dodge well into next year and lane closures will vary by site up and down the route.

