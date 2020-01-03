ORBT announces next round of platform construction sites

Artist rendering of an ORBT platform along westbound Dodge Street at the 62nd Street stop. (Photo courtesy of ORBT)
Updated: Fri 4:30 PM, Jan 03, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Metro Transit is preparing for another round of lane closures as work continues along the planned ORBT route.

According to a release from Metro Transit, traffic lanes and sidewalks are open at 49th and 90th streets on Dodge Street. Meanwhile, platform construction is expected to continue — and affect traffic — at the following locations through Jan. 31:

  • Eastbound: Nicholas Street at 102nd Street
  • Westbound: West Dodge Road at 84th Street
  • Westbound: Dodge Street at 72nd Street
  • Westbound: Dodge Street at 62nd Street
  • Westbound: Dodge Street at 42nd Street
  • Westbound: Dodge Street at 33rd Street

Work will also continue on eastbound Douglas Street at 19th and 15th streets, the release states.

 