ORBT announces next round of platform construction sites

Metro Transit is preparing for another round of lane closures as work continues along the planned ORBT route.

According to a release from Metro Transit, traffic lanes and sidewalks are open at 49th and 90th streets on Dodge Street. Meanwhile, platform construction is expected to continue — and affect traffic — at the following locations through Jan. 31:

Eastbound: Nicholas Street at 102nd Street

Nicholas Street at 102nd Street Westbound: West Dodge Road at 84th Street

West Dodge Road at 84th Street Westbound: Dodge Street at 72nd Street

Dodge Street at 72nd Street Westbound: Dodge Street at 62nd Street

Dodge Street at 62nd Street Westbound: Dodge Street at 42nd Street

Dodge Street at 42nd Street Westbound: Dodge Street at 33rd Street

Work will also continue on eastbound Douglas Street at 19th and 15th streets, the release states.