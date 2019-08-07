OPS partners with teleservices company to aide in school transportation questions

Omaha Public School District is prepping for the new school year by making sure transportation services for students are running smoothly.

The district is partnering with North End Teleservices to make sure they’re communicating with parents about their child’s bus schedule prior to the first week of school.

The district encourages parents to call the transportation hotline if they have questions.

“The student transportation call center provides a single number for parents to call for information about where’s the bus, where’s my bus stop if there are any changes to their schedule,” said Carman Tapio with North End Teleservices.

This is the third year North End Teleservices has partnered with Omaha Public Schools. Phone lines open every day at 6 a.m.

