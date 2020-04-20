OPS moves up summer break, votes to add 2,000 iPads

Summer break was expanded for another week for many school districts this year before students were told to stay at hike for good. Tonight the Omaha Public School district began addressing what’s next.

Two items were discussed tonight. Moving up summer break and stocking up on iPads. Both decisions made as COVID-19 continues to disrupt education.

First up on the agenda, shortening the student’s school year by a week. Omaha Public School officials say this will give teachers extra time to focus on best practices for potentially teaching virtually next year.

“As we prepare our teachers for the fall we intend to provide them with professional development support that will focus on best practices for delivering virtual and blended learning as well as ways to best support our students,” said Dr. Logan.

OPS told us they have a group of teachers working on strategies for next fall in case students aren’t back to learning in schools. We asked them what those plans looked like, they told us it’s too early to say.

“Our staff, family, and community have many questions about what the start of the school year this fall could look like with conditions changing daily it is too soon for any of us to know or share specifics however we are planning for various possible scenarios,” said Dr. Logan.

In Monday’s meeting, the school board outlined a plan to purchase 2,000 iPads with internet capabilities for kids taking classes from home this summer

The motion to purchase the iPads passed and they will start looking for a company to provide the devices with the internet.

The motion to shorten the school year also passed.

It was noted that changes to the calendar will not change wages or benefits for teachers.

