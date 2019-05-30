OPS introduces new protocols to address threats in schools

New safety measures are coming to Omaha Public Schools this fall. School leaders say they're being proactive and that no threat inside a school is too small.

Now the entire district will follow the same protocols.

On Thursday, more than 500 Omaha Public School District leaders met to talk safety for the upcoming school year.

This was the first time OPS has held a safety summit. They went over different scenarios during a possible threat inside a school and how to react.

From a verbal threat from a child toward staff or another student to a child bringing a weapon to school, administrators worked through different Exercises and learned new protocols.

OPS Chief of Student Community Services, Lisa Utterback, said, “It is critically important to get everyone on the same page with regard to threat assessment because planning and preparation are key.”

Dr. Carrie Rath, principal of King Science and Technology Magnet Center, said, “Doesn't matter if it's a teacher, custodian, a cafeteria staff, everyone has to act as a team. They all have to represent and be proactive of what we learned today so we can act as one cohesive team and be proactive so things don't happen.”

One parent told us, “It makes me feel very good about sending my child to school knowing they are trained and know what to do,” and that was indicative of the response we got from other parents as well.

Gila Brock knows that school threats today go far beyond what they used to be. “Someone being able to walk off with my child or someone being able to get into the school with some type of weapon.”

Utterback said, “The whole part of threat assessment is really determining if the student engaging in threatening behavior has the ability and the means to carry out the threat.”

While officials don’t want to discuss the actual protocols for safety reasons they do want the community to know that they have a plan in place.

The changes will go into effect this upcoming school year.