OPS Superintendent declines pay raise as board extends her contract

During the Omaha Public Schools Board meeting Wednesday night, Superintendent Cheryl Logan declined a pay raise while the board approved her contract extension.

Logan’s contract was extended to June 30, 2023. Her salary remained at $300,000.

Logan’s travel allowance was also reduced.

The board rejected developing a disaster policy in the event a state of emergency is declared.

The proposal would have given the superintendent or chief of staff of the district the ability to close or limit access to programs, implement action plans, temporarily modify collective bargaining agreements and more.

The pandemic made some board members realize the need for such a policy, especially if there's an unexpected development this fall.

