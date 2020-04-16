OPPD waives late payment charges

The Omaha Public Power District has approved waiving late payment charges for all customers until 30 days after the expiration of the last COVID-19 directed health measure of any of the 13 counties in its service area.

The moratorium for disconnecting services will also be extended by 30 days after the last directed health measure expires.

Payment arrangements can be made with OPPD through their customer care team at 402-536-4131 in the Omaha metropolitan area or toll-free at 1-877-536-4131 outside of Omaha.

