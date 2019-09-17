OPPD to restore power to 1,300 customers this afternoon

The Omaha Public Power District investigated a power outage that impacted over 1,300 customers in Omaha between Harney and Pierce streets, from 27th to 18th streets.

Power was reported to have gone out in the area Tuesday at 11:23 a.m.

According to the OPPD, the outage was caused accidentally due to a contractor boring into an underground cable near 26th and Mary streets.

Repairs are underway and OPPD crews are expecting the power to return by 1 p.m. if there are no unforeseen complications.

OPPD power outage updates and links to report an outage can be found here.