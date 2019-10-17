OPPD talks solar power at directors meeting

OPPD’s Board of Directors is meeting Thursday to hear a recommendation for what could be the largest utility-grade solar presence in Nebraska.

With a natural gas back-up, the meeting will also address the addition of modernized natural gas assets.

According to OPPD, they are looking to evolve and become more environmentally friendly. Plans include adding between 400 and 600 megawatts in solar with a natural gas backup, replacing remaining coal assets with natural gas, and adding grid voltage support devices as the grid continues to evolve.

The vote will be held in November, but OPPD wants to hear from customers through an online comment board on their website through Friday, November, 8.

Thursday’s meeting will be recorded live on their website at 4 p.m.

