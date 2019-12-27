OPPD reporting power outage

The Omaha Public Power District's website reports an electrical outage affecting more than 1,300 customers in Douglas County.

There was no initial indication of what is causing the power loss.

OPPD issued this statement at 7:40 a.m.

Troubleshooters are searching for the cause of an outage Friday morning that has impacted 1,315 customers. The outage is near West Center Road from 120th to 138th streets. Troubleshooters are patrolling the circuit to find the cause and restore power.

