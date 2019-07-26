OPPD issues a scam alert for customers receiving questionable phone calls

OPPD is issuing a warning about possible scammers using the company customer service phone number to demand money. There have been 70 reports so far.

How to identify it as a scam

Scammers are making it look like they are calling from the OPPD customer service number, to seem more legitimate. This is known as spoofing. If the number is calling you and demanding you pay an overdue bill, ask for credit/debit card numbers, attempt to convince you of a bank error, or ask you to purchase a Dot card, it is likely a scam.

OPPD assures its customers that they would never cold call and aggressively demand payment for overdue bills.

If someone appears unannounced at your door and does not have OPPD identification or asks you to turn off a security system, OPPD urges customers to call the police. Never let them inside.

What to do

OPPD reminds customers that if they receive a call they are unsure about to hang up and call OPPD back directly to check the authenticity.

If an unidentified person comes to the door without proper reason, identification, or is making strange requests call the police.

Have questions?

Customers with questions about making a payment, about their account, or to check for a scam should call OPPD directly. Within Omaha, call 402-536-4131. For outside of Omaha inquiries call 1-877-536-4131. OPPD stresses to not trust phone calls coming from this number demanding money, hang up, and call back to speak with OPPD directly.