OPPD continues work restoring power after morning storms

The Omaha Public Power District continues restoring electricity knocked out by Sunday morning storms. About 1,400 outages were reported at the peak of service disruption.

Most of the outages were in Douglas County.

OPPD dispatched groups of troubleshooters around the area. Two troubleshooters were working the north rural areas Sunday mornig, two were in the south rural and five in the metro area, where the vast majority of the outages were. A line crew was also dispatched to assist.

With the outages being so widespread and the fact that many of them are individual outage reports, an estimate of restoration was not available.

Click here to report an outage.

Click here to track the status of the outages.