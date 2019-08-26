OPPD North Omaha plant warns nearby residents of upcoming noise risk

Those living near the Omaha Public Power District’s North Omaha plant may experience loud and unusual noises due to the company doing maintenance work for the next 24 hours.

According to a release from OPPD, the maintenance is necessary to maintain plant reliability and efficiency.

Cleaning of the plant’s storage bins will begin Monday through 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., loud bursts of noise is to be expected during those time frames.

Trucks will be used all day and night through Tuesday, and may also produce some noise.

“We do everything we can to minimize inconveniences to those living near the plant, however, some of the noise may be unavoidable,” reads the release.

OPPD informs those nearby that they will complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.