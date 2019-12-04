OPOA asks Legislature to address loophole in juvenile court system

The Omaha Police Officers Association is asking the Nebraska Legislature to look at a loophole they say, allows violent offenders to be transferred to a more lenient court with supervision and probation guidelines that end at age 19.

According to the OPOA, this follows two recent decisions made by Omaha District Court Judge Marlon Polk to move the two cases to juvenile court.

“Judge Polk continues to make decisions that threaten the safety of our officers and the general public,” said OPOA President Anthony Conner. “The loophole in the justice system that allows these cases to be transferred to juvenile court with supervision until only age 19 should be remedied immediately by the Legislature.”

The two cases the OPOA is referring to include a 17-year-old who struck an officer after open firing on deputies at his home and a 16-year-old possible gang member who opened fire on police detectives in South Omaha. Both times, Judge Polk transferred the cases to juvenile court, according to a release from the OPOA.

Conner said, “It’s unconstitutional that these cases involving aggravated assaults on a law enforcement officer can be transferred to a juvenile court with a slap on the wrist.”

