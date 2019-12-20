OPD welcomes new member to gang unit to specialize in refugee community

The Omaha Police Department's gang unit has another addition, their first refugee liaison member, who's hoping to steer kids away from gang activity.

Galat Toang and his family moved to the United States from south Sudan in 2004. Toang set his goals early, got a college basketball scholarship and his degree in communications here in Omaha.

His job is to talk with refugees and at-risk kids who are in danger of getting involved in gang culture and help them lead productive lives.

The hire fills an area of need for Omaha police.

Lt. Keith Williamson OPD gang unit said, "With Galat, we recognize the need for a liaison with the refugee community, specifically the Sudanese community, we wanted somebody that could reach out we wanted a specific person who had the right skill set, had the right story that we think would be able to come in and make that connection be able to bridge that gap between what we are seeing in the police department and that community."

Toang says that involvement helped keep him away from gang activity and learn about making positive choices.

Toang says he wants to help the entire community, not just refugees.

“I don't want people from my same background, well from my same tribe I want to be able to help the community. I don't care if you're this tribe or that tribe I care only about if you need the help and don't know how and I can help you I’m here,” said Toang.

With a growing Sudanese population, Omaha police knew they needed the right person to work with refugees and help steer their children away from criminal activity. Gang unit lieutenant Keith Williamson says the program works.

“Since the implementation of the first gang specialist out there in the community so you want to go back ten years or so our numbers have been dropping down, our violent crime numbers have been slowly decreasing we're currently right now sitting on some of the lowest homicide numbers we've had in decades,” said Williamson.

