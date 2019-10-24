OPD uses Project Lifesaver to find missing 12-year-old in minutes

The Omaha Police Department had their first successful use of Project Lifesaver on Sunday, October 20, when officers responded to a report of a missing autistic 12-year-old male.

According to the release, the caller informed the officers that her son was enrolled in the program. An officer with a Project Lifesaver receiver was able to receive a notification that the missing juvenile was within a quarter-mile of his location.

The officer was then able to find the missing juvenile and return him home safely to his family.

According to the release, the Omaha Police Department partnered with Autism Action beginning in July to implement Project Lifesaver training.

Project Lifesaver bracelets are still available to those with autism who are prone to wandering, according to the release.

Autism Action encourages those interested in enrolling to call (402) 763-8830.

