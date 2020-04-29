OPD seeking dangerous felon convicted of 2nd-degree murder

A man convicted of second-degree murder is being sought by authorities, according to the Omaha Police Department on Wednesday morning.

The OPD is requesting assistance from the public to locate Clinton Barfield, 37, who is described as a "dangerous felon."

Bariflield was convicted and sentenced in 2005 and was released from prison and placed on parole.

He recently cut off his electronic monitor and whereabouts are currently unknown, police reported.

Barfield has a history of gun use and is considered armed and dangerous.

Barfield is a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.