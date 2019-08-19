OPD responds to officers' use of force during arrest caught on video

Omaha Police issued a response Monday to a video circulating on social media showing plain-clothed officers apprehending a suspect.

"The Omaha Police Department is aware of the video circulating social media where two Gang Unit detectives made contact with a citizen on a motorcycle. The video shows that citizen was pushed off of the motorcycle and ultimately arrested," according to an email from OPD Lt. Sherie Thomas.

The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, when police say detectives saw a motorcyclist driving recklessly near Miller Park in North Omaha. The motorcyclist was "popping wheelies, driving into oncoming traffic, weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the sidewalk," police said.

"The detectives pulled the citizen over on the motorcycle and when officers went to approach, the citizen took off. This happened at least twice," police said.

OPD says the video shows the police finally apprehending the suspect after he pulled into a driveway.

"The citizen was pushed to the ground and later handcuffed," police said.

Incidents like this are scrutinized by the department, the response said.

"All use of force incidents are formally reviewed by OPD command staff to ensure adherence to our policies and procedures," police said.