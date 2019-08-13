OPD responds to a shots fired incident at Midtown convenience store

Omaha Police Department responded to Midtown Gas and Grocery to investigate shots fired early Tuesday morning.

According to a release by the OPD, officers spoke with an employee who said two females and two males entered the store and attempted to leave with a case of beer.

The employee attempted to mace the individuals and one of the males shot at the employee multiple times. No injuries were caused by the gunfire and the suspects left to store without the beer, according to the release.

Two hours later at 5:14 a.m. Officers located the four suspects outside of a Cubby’s on South 13th St. and arrested them. Charges are pending, according to the release.

