OPD reports locating van that fled after hitting pedestrian Tuesday

Omaha Police reported Wednesday they have located the white van that fled after hitting a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Jason Menning tweeted that the Ford Econoline van was located with the help of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and that there was no further information yet available.

The woman who was hit was hospitalized with a broken leg and also suffered open wounds to her leg and hip.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.