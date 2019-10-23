OPD releases statement regarding missing juvenile rumors

The Omaha Police Department has released a statement regarding recent social media posts made describing the number of missing juveniles within Omaha.

A part of the statement reads, “We are not currently aware of any recent missings or runaways that are missing under suspicious circumstances. As we have in the past, we will continue to solicit the assistance of the community in those rare instances where we do have endangered or suspicious circumstances.”

The OPD has a Missing Persons Squad made up of two investigators and a Sergeant that investigates all missing and runaway reports.

The department urges anyone who has a missing or runaway loved one to call the police and report them as missing, then the report can be handed to a detective for investigation. They also urge anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of a missing person to contact the police.

The statement also reads in part, “The Special Investigations Section has collaborated with Project Harmony and has created a Missing Youth Services Program designed to provide counseling, mental health therapy, and other services to families of runaway youth.”

