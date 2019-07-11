OPD partners with "Ring" to crack down on crime

The Omaha Police Department has teamed up with “Ring” security on the company’s “Neighbors” app, to allow police immediate access to the footage posted by residents.

“Ring” is a home surveillance tool, homeowners use to record footage happening outside their doors, they can then post the footage to the “Neighbors” app to keep the community informed.

According to the head of the criminal investigation for the OPD, Captain Steve Cerveny, the police will be on the lookout for video that can identify a suspect or evidence. If a detective spots something, they will reach out to the resident for permission to capture the video.

"This does help expedite the process, in terms of being able to locate evidentiary footage that might help throughout the course of the investigation,” said Cerveny.

Jeff Longwell is a “Neighbors” app user and according to him, his surveillance captured a thief rummaging through his garbage.

"Anytime that you can provide something for the police for documentation, it does help them solve crimes," said Longwell.

