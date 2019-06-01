OPD officer recovering from injuries after Saturday morning traffic accident

Omaha Police Officer Adam Fisher is recovering from injuries after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at 42nd and Sorensen Parkway.

Investigators say Fisher was westbound on Sorensen in a marked cruiser when Laghe Andrews, 34, eastbound in a Cadillac Escalade, tried to turn left onto northbound 42nd Street, hitting the cruiser nearly head-on.

Officer Fisher was unable to transmit due to a radio problem. He had to hit his "Help Button" resulting in a Help an Officer call.

Fisher, an 11-year veteran of OPD, was admitted to the hospital for observation after complaining of back pain and pain to his right side.

Andrews complained of head and back pain but declined transport to the hospital. She was cited for Driving During Suspension and No Proof of Insurance.