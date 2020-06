The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for help identifying an individual in regards to the shooting investigation of James Scurlock.

The individual they're looking for is described as a Hispanic female who was wearing a dark-colored Michigan t-shirt and was in the area of 72nd and Dodge on June, 5.

They urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or 402-444-6364.