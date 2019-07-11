OPD moves air support hangar to Blair Municipal Airport

The Omaha Police Department’s air support unit has moved from the Omaha North Airport to a new home at the Blair Municipal Airport.

“We were kind of busting out of the seams at our old place and this, looking into the future can allow us to grow,” said Officer Jason Messerschmidt with the unit.

Able 1’s new hangar is eight miles from the old one and according to the OPD, it won’t affect their response time and will allow for them to get bigger helicopters in the future.

According to Deputy Chief Kerry Newman, the previous space would have needed upgrades to accommodate the unit. He says the rent is similar to what it was at the North Omaha Airport so, there’s not much of a price difference.

