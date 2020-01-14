OPD makes arrest in cold case from 2000

It’s taken almost two decades, but now a man accused of murder is behind bars.

Police arrested Christopher Martin Tuesday and booked him for charges of first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing Todd Schumacher.

It was December of 2000 when police responded to a neighborhood near 29th and Q Street after two people discovered Schumacher’s body.

The case quickly went cold but after a plea from Schumacher’s daughter Alyssa, OPD started investigating again.

In a statement, Alyssa said after all these years her father will finally be able to rest in peace and their family can rest better at night.

