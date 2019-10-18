OPD looking for vehicles of witnesses to teen's shooting in September

Omaha Police released video Friday of vehicles that were in the area of 42nd and Sprague streets around the time of a Sept. 23 shooting in hopes of finding witnesses.

Omaha Police released video Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, of vehicles that were in the area of 42nd and Sprague streets around the time of a Sept. 23 homicide in hopes of finding witnesses. (Video courtesy of OPD)

Police say the people in these vehicles are believed to be witnesses to a Sept. 23 shooting and are looking for help identifying the owners and/or operators of the vehicles recorded driving through a nearby intersection. Anyone with that information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), filling out an online form at p3tips.com, or using the P3tips mobile app.

On Sept. 23, OPD responded to the scene of a shooting near 42nd and Sprague streets, but found no victim, who was later identified as a 17-year-old.

Two weeks later, OPD arrested two teens in connection with the shooting.