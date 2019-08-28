OPD looking for suspect vehicle connected to Saturday shooting

Omaha Police are looking for information about a vehicle say they may have been connected to a shooting that occurred Saturday night in North Omaha.

OPD describe the vehicle as a red or maroon vehicle, possibly a crossover SUV, with out-of-state license plates that a witness said may have been Illinois plates, according to a police release.

At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, two teens reported they were shot at by the occupants of the suspect vehicle near 44th and Pickney streets, the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip online at p3tips.com or using te P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $10,000 reward.