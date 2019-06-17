OPD looking for driver in Saturday's Old Market shooting

Omaha Police are looking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle that was in the area around the time of Saturday's Old Market shooting.

Police said the vehicle in the images below was seen near 12th and Harney streets around the time of the 1:49 a.m. shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 444-STOP (7867).

Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a $10,000 reward.