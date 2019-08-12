OPD investigators looking for vehicle involved in hit and run Monday

The Omaha Police Department is investigating a hit and run injury crash Monday afternoon at Parkview Drive and Spaulding Street.

The vehicle Police are looking for. If you have any information contact OPD.

The vehicle on the run is a reported light-colored silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring Sedan, headed south towards Maple Street, according to a tweet by Sgt. Jason Menning with OPD traffic.

The adult male victim is being transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital.

The OPD is asking for commuters in the area to use an alternative route.

More updates will be released as details become available.