OPD investigating shooting at 30th and Arcadia Ave.

Two people sustained minor injuries during a shooting at 30th and Arcadia Avenue Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter indication of gunfire in the area at 6:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a scene, and discovered that a house and two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Officers located the victims, Dionne Moody-Hudson and Brian Hudson, near 56th and Sorenson Parkway. Moody-Hudson appeared to have a gunshot wound, and Hudson had minor injuries from debris.

Their vehicle had also been struck by gunfire.

OFD Medics transported both parties to Immanuel Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.