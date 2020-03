One person is recovering in the hospital this morning after he hit a parked car and pushed it into two other parked cars.

Omaha police say officers responded to the scene near 27th and Poppleton just after 4:30 a.m.

The driver's SUV landed on its side, he was pinned and had to pulled from the vehicle.

He is expected to be okay.

OPD says alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash but other substances were.