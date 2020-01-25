OPD investigating deadly camper trailer fire

Omaha fire investigators and OPD's homicide unit are investigating a deadly camper trailer fire.

A call came in around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a house fire at S 16th st. and S st.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw the camper was where the fire was located and it had partially spread to the home on the property as well.

Omaha fire and police say one person was found dead inside of the trailer.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.