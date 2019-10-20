OPD investigates shooting near 62 and Maple streets

Omaha police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 62nd and Maple streets area at 2:07 a.m. after multiple calls were made about shots fired.

A 39-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Now police are asking anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402)444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

This investigation is ongoing and any information leading to an arrest are eligible for a $10,000 reward.