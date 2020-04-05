OPD investigates fatal stabbing of 61-year-old man in east Omaha

Omaha Police detectives are investigating the death of a man in east Omaha this weekend.

John Rexilius, 61, was found dead by officers responding to a call of a cutting at 1:40 p.m. Saturday near Sixth and Pierce streets, according to the OPD report.

OPD Homicide Detectives are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip to OmahaCrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.