OPD investigates a shooting near Florence Monday night

The Omaha Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert that detected multiple gunshots near the 5000 block of North 27th St.

According to the OPD, as the officers were approaching the scene, a car was speeding off.

The shooting victim was reported to be in the car and taken to CUMC to be treated for his injury.

According to the police report, the victim's injury is not life-threatening and he is expected to be OK.

More information will be available once it's released. The OPD urges anyone with information to contact crime stoppers, this is an ongoing investigation.