OPD investigates Kwik Shop Robbery

The Omaha Police Department responded to a robbery at the 32nd and Q St. Kwik Shop Monday night.

According to an employee, a male wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes entered the Kwik Shop with a shotgun and ordered everyone to the ground.

The suspect took money and cigarettes from the store then fled, according to the police report.

This is an ongoing investigation and details will be updated when they're released. The OPD urges anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.