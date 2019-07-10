OPD hosts PACE camp to keep kids off the streets

Lt. Gregg Barrios and his fellow officers are spending the next two weeks with kids in the community at their Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) camp.

“A lot of times kids don’t always have positive interactions with police in the real world,” said Barrios.

According to the OPD, grants and private donations are used to fund the camp so it is free for all kids. The goal is to keep kids active and off the streets with special guests like the bomb unit and Omaha Fire Department.

The OPD hopes to form bonds and inspire the kids.

“Maybe I’m planting the seed that someday down the road we have some future police officers and fire fighters,” said Barrios.

According to the OPD, the camp will not only involve the kids in sports this year but also aim to create more memories.

