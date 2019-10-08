OPD arrests 17-year-old suspect in South Omaha tobacco shop murder

Omaha Police said Tuesday they have booked a 17-year-old on murder and weapons charges in connection with last week's deadly shooting at a local tobacco shop.

The teen is being held at Douglas County Youth Center, according to the OPD release.

Bahy Altairi, 21, was shot and killed at Omaha Cheap Tobacco and Vape on L Street on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states, so anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656.