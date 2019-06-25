OPD: White van hits pedestrian, flees scene

Omaha Police are looking for the driver of a white van that fled the area of 93rd and Maple streets after striking a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police the van was driving recklessly, heading eastbound on Maple Street, according to an OPD report. The van made an abrupt lane change, drove over the curb, then hit a woman walking on the south sidewalk along Maple Street at about 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, the report states.

The van then fled the scene, continuing eastbound and running red lights at 93rd and 90th streets, the police report states.

The van, a 1990-2005 Ford Econoline van with a raised roof, should have visible front-end damage, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to CHI Bergan-Mercy hospital by Omaha Fire Department medics with serious leg injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.