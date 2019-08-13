OPD Stops Attempted Robbery

Omaha police say they were able to stop an attempted robbery at a downtown business early Tuesday morning.

Four people were arrested near the Cubby's gas station and convenience store at roughly 5 a.m. just as police were investigating an earlier incident just down the street.

At that other incident, around 3:20 a.m., four people were seen at a gas station where one of them shot a gun. No one was hurt.

A detective saw four people approaching the Cubby's and suspected they were the same people. Police were able to stop the four before they entered the store believing they were about to rob the business.

