OPD: Shots fired at officers in southeast Omaha

Omaha Police respond to a 9-1-1 call near 14th and William streets on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 1:48 PM, Jun 19, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Shots were fired at police officers in a southeast Omaha neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, OPD confirmed.

More than a dozen Omaha Police officers were in the area surrounding 14th and William streets, which was blocked off while they wait for a search warrant for a residence.

Deputy Chief Ken Kanger said detectives in unmarked cars were doing "follow-up work" in South Omaha and noticed several men engaging in "suspicious behavior." The men drove off, he said, and the officers pursued them, calling in a marked OPD unit to assist.

Shots were fired at one of the OPD vehicles, he said, and one bullet did hit that vehicle.

No one was injured.

Several suspects were taken into custody for questioning, but some suspects got away, Kanger said.





This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for more details.

 