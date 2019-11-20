OPD, OPS partner up to keep kids safe with explosive detecting K-9

Nearly one week ago the nation saw another school shooting, now a metro school district is adding another layer to their security to keep students safe.

The Omaha Police Department and Omaha Public Schools are teaming up to bring a K-9 trained in finding the explosive powder to secondary schools. That means the dog will be able to sniff out firearms.

Peace the K-9 and her handler Officer Dan Torres are making student’s safety their top priority. Peace is trained to detect a firearm whether it is present or if there’s just residue from a firearm.

“There are six different families of explosives that she can identify and inside those six different families, there are about 19,000 other explosives that can be made,” said Torres.

Peace and Officer Torres will take their skills to OPS sometime within the next month. The new partnership is meant to be proactive in an age where school shootings happen all too often.

“I’m excited that OPD is open to using her as a preventative measure, using her as something that we are being proactive on where kids will know what her capabilities are and it will hopefully make a kid think twice before making a poor decision,” said Torres.

Torres says that there is a lot of tail wagging when Peace is around students.

“It’s another layer of an opportunity for us to really have additional safety supports in our schools,” said Torres.

This isn’t the first partnership between OPD and OPS, Remi the K-9 visited schools to help find narcotics.

