OPD K9 Duk passes away from incurable illness

The Omaha Police Department K9 Duk, that was recently diagnosed with an incurable illness, has passed away, according to the department's Facebook.

K9 Duk worked with his handler, Officer Purcell to keep many events and the airport safe for over four years.

Duk worked security for the CWS, Swim Trials, NCAA volleyball and basketball, and many concerts, according to the post.

The post reads that he will be missed by many and countless comments poured in thanking him for his service.