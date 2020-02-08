OPD K-9 saves officers by locating wanted man

A call for OPD officers could have turned into a life or death situation for those on the scene earlier this week, but thanks to the quick thinking of one of OPD’s k-9 officers everyone is safe.

k-9 Tye's handler says she realizes the reality of what could have happened Thursday night while police were trying to apprehend an armed man.

The man was wanted on warrants for making terroristic threats and brandishing a weapon.

They learned the man was inside the home somewhere. That's where k-9 Tye comes in. He was able to find the suspect hiding in a crawl space under stairs in the basement of the home. As Tye went in the man was armed with a weapon.

"He had made the choice to unholster his gun. He knew it was the police coming. We made announcements. He knew we were there and sit with a gun waiting for an officer to peak their head in there. And then I don't know what his intentions were but I’m glad we didn't have to find out," said Sautter.

Officer Jodi Sautter says this is not the first time Tye has saved her life and other officer’s lives.

